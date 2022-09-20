Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) PT at GBX 1,192.78

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,181.67 ($14.28).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 935 ($11.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Fevertree Drinks to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,030 ($36.61) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($23,127.11). In related news, insider William (Bill) Ronald purchased 11,416 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 872 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($120,284.58). Also, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 2,000 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($23,127.11).

Fevertree Drinks Stock Up 0.4 %

Fevertree Drinks Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 908.50 ($10.98) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 992.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,387.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,381.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.43. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 804.50 ($9.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,871 ($34.69).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 5.63 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

About Fevertree Drinks

(Get Rating)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.