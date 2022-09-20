Brokerages Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Target Price at $26.33

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -135.48%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

