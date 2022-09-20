Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) PT at $37.70

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.70.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
