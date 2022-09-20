Burleson & Company LLC Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 46.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 42.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 25.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.47. 60,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.46. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,669.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,169 shares of company stock valued at $96,762,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

