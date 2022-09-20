Burleson & Company LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,394,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,363,000 after buying an additional 273,019 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,441,000 after acquiring an additional 718,092 shares in the last quarter.

IEI traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $115.75. 26,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,777. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.92 and a one year high of $131.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

