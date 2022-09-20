Burleson & Company LLC Sells 194 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.35. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.97 and a 200 day moving average of $331.76. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $284.31 and a twelve month high of $453.66.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

