Burleson & Company LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,539,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.2% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 13,042,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,076,000 after purchasing an additional 282,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,598,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,405,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,458 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. 234,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,114,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.89. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

