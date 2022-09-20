Burleson & Company LLC Sells 657 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after buying an additional 786,683 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after acquiring an additional 490,964 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,179,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,992 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 885,610 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

