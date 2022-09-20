Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $208.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.32.

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $138.72 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $314.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

