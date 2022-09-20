C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Short Interest Update

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,960,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,646. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average of $106.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

