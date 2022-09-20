CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.86.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

CACI International Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI opened at $280.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. CACI International has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

