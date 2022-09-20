Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.97. Approximately 103,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,158,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining to C$1.90 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$435.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.20.

Calibre Mining ( TSE:CXB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$142.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

