Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.97. Approximately 103,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,158,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining to C$1.90 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Calibre Mining Trading Down 4.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$435.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.20.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.
Read More
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.