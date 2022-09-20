Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYK stock opened at $193.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.67. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.49 and a twelve month high of $215.41.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

