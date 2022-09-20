Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.1% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

