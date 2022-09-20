Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF makes up 1.5% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,334,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 170.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 106,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.86.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.