Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

