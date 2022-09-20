Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLD opened at $155.96 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $154.34 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

