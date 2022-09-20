Calton & Associates Inc. Has $488,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITOT. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

