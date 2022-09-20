Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,317 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56.

