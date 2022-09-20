Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 781 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJT stock opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.02.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

