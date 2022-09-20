Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €42.00 by Berenberg Bank

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($42.86) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Cancom in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of ETR COK traded up €0.48 ($0.49) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €27.36 ($27.92). The stock had a trading volume of 69,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79. Cancom has a 1-year low of €26.34 ($26.88) and a 1-year high of €64.82 ($66.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

