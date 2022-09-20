CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) & AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Head-To-Head Review

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CareTrust REIT and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 5 2 1 2.50 AGNC Investment 0 4 3 0 2.43

CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus target price of $21.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.32%. AGNC Investment has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.35%. Given AGNC Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $192.35 million 10.23 $71.98 million $0.07 289.71 AGNC Investment $1.29 billion 4.58 $749.00 million ($1.91) -5.90

This table compares CareTrust REIT and AGNC Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 3.94% 0.86% 0.46% AGNC Investment -69.82% 20.36% 2.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. CareTrust REIT pays out 1,571.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment pays out -75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. AGNC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats AGNC Investment on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

