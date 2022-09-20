Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,018.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on CABGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.