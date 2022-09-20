C&C Group (LON:CCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $155.55

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 155.55 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 155.55 ($1.88), with a volume of 224124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.40 ($1.94).
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on C&C Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £608.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2,006.25.
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.
