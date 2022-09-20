Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,251,200 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 1,931,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,731.7 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CLNXF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Cellnex Telecom to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

