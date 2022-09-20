Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,181.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,940 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 520.0% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Celsius by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $936,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.44. 8,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,262. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.73. Celsius has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

