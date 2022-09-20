Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Short Interest Up 14.7% in August

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $470,456,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Centene by 8,192.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after buying an additional 1,620,635 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.77. 3,590,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.53. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.89.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.