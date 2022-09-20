Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 582 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

HP stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.09%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

