Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $208,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $93.41 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.