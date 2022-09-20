Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Exelon by 27.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 46.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

