Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,332,000 after acquiring an additional 935,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

Invesco Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

