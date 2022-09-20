Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.40

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 520596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $27.75 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -113.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $884.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.39 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,658,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,156,000 after buying an additional 234,330 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,939,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,673,000 after purchasing an additional 383,042 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,919,000 after purchasing an additional 914,897 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Change Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 989,782 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

