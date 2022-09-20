Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.46.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

