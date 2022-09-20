ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.84

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.84 and last traded at $51.81, with a volume of 10690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

ChemoCentryx Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChemoCentryx

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,393,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,242,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 46,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,770.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,373.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,393,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,242,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,838. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,678,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,259,000 after acquiring an additional 404,301 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 28.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,372,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 32.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,388,000 after purchasing an additional 392,803 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Stories

