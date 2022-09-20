Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSE CQP opened at $55.90 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 202.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

