Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 3.3 %
NYSE CQP opened at $55.90 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34.
About Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.