Chronos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $809,000. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 171.4% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $177.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

