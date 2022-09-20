Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Update

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.59. 1,248,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $75.69 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

