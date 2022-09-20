Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.00.

Several analysts have commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Churchill Downs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $203.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.55 and a 200-day moving average of $205.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.