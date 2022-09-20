CIBC Raises Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CSFB lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.43.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:INE opened at C$20.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -213.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$15.89 and a 52-week high of C$22.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.