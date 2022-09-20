Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.90- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a mkt perform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 2.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 3.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Cigna by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

