CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Down to $27.58

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2022

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.58, but opened at $26.42. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 218 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CinCor Pharma

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Healy bought 506,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,218,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,619,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CinCor Pharma by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About CinCor Pharma

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Further Reading

