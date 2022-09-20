CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Down to $27.58

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.58, but opened at $26.42. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 218 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Healy bought 506,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,218,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,619,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CinCor Pharma by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

