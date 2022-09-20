Citigroup Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $305.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Netflix stock opened at $243.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.30.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

