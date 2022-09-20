Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 36,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $10,264,484.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,193.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,156.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $10,264,484.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,193.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Civeo during the second quarter worth $24,767,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Civeo by 205.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Civeo by 153.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Civeo by 35.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Civeo by 221.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Price Performance

Shares of CVEO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 2.82. Civeo has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $32.06.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Civeo had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.22 million. Analysts predict that Civeo will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

See Also

