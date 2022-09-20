ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 5,150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

