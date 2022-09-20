Coats Group (LON:COA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.16% from the company’s current price.

COA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Coats Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of LON:COA traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 55.20 ($0.67). 797,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,114. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.20 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82.40 ($1.00). The stock has a market cap of £881.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.10.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.