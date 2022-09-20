Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after purchasing an additional 452,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,566,595,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 46,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,886. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.