Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $8.75 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 522,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 165,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $206.39 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.01 and its 200-day moving average is $215.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

