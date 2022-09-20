Community Trust & Investment Co. Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after buying an additional 1,108,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after buying an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DD opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.