Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,867 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 157,842 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.20% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 69,214 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,495,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

