Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 211 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $200.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.73. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.